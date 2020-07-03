14569 Benefits Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

Newly remodeled Penthouse corner unit. Bright open floor plan with 20 ft ceilings and recessed lighting. The formal entry leads to large living room w/ gas fireplace, exposed brick wall, European wide plank hardwood floors & designer shades. There is a balcony with view of mountains. Adjacent is a step up dining area. The chef's kitchen features Caesar stone quartz counter tops, custom glass tile back splash, high end stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Master with loads of closets has new double vanity with carerra marble. 2nd bedroom has built in bookshelf and organized closet system. 2nd bathroom has new caesar stone counter. Pool. Full size laundry in unit.Parking is side by side security. Pet friendly on approval. Walk to restaurants, shopping, everything!!

Parking :2 spaces

Heating and Cooling central

Featureing: DIshwasher,washer/ Dryer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Fireplace ,Ceiling Fan

AMENITIES: Pool,Fitness Center,Elevator,Gated Entry

