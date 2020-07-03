All apartments in Los Angeles
14569 Benefits Street

14569 Benefit Street · No Longer Available
Location

14569 Benefit Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
NEWLY REMODELED PENTHOUSE - Property Id: 191217

Newly remodeled Penthouse corner unit. Bright open floor plan with 20 ft ceilings and recessed lighting. The formal entry leads to large living room w/ gas fireplace, exposed brick wall, European wide plank hardwood floors & designer shades. There is a balcony with view of mountains. Adjacent is a step up dining area. The chef's kitchen features Caesar stone quartz counter tops, custom glass tile back splash, high end stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Master with loads of closets has new double vanity with carerra marble. 2nd bedroom has built in bookshelf and organized closet system. 2nd bathroom has new caesar stone counter. Pool. Full size laundry in unit.Parking is side by side security. Pet friendly on approval. Walk to restaurants, shopping, everything!!
Parking :2 spaces
Heating and Cooling central
Featureing: DIshwasher,washer/ Dryer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Fireplace ,Ceiling Fan
AMENITIES: Pool,Fitness Center,Elevator,Gated Entry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191217
Property Id 191217

(RLNE5404022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14569 Benefits Street have any available units?
14569 Benefits Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14569 Benefits Street have?
Some of 14569 Benefits Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14569 Benefits Street currently offering any rent specials?
14569 Benefits Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14569 Benefits Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14569 Benefits Street is pet friendly.
Does 14569 Benefits Street offer parking?
Yes, 14569 Benefits Street offers parking.
Does 14569 Benefits Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14569 Benefits Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14569 Benefits Street have a pool?
Yes, 14569 Benefits Street has a pool.
Does 14569 Benefits Street have accessible units?
No, 14569 Benefits Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14569 Benefits Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14569 Benefits Street has units with dishwashers.

