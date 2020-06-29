All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1453 Silvius Avenue

1453 Silvius Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Silvius Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PANORAMIC VIEWS of the OCEAN and CATALINA. You will be able to see the most incredible SUNRISES and SUNSETS.
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style SINGLE FAMILY HOME with AWESOME views from inside every day!! Nice large slopping BACKYARD area that is wonderful for outside relaxation & entertaining. The kitchen is complete with newer Cabinets, Corian Counters , Stove and convenient eat in dining area.
The living room's large windows overlook the ocean to enjoy those breath taking views. Enjoy 2 good sized bedrooms that face the street which is very quiet! (non thru street) and a short walk to White Point Elementary school. Wonderful BONUS ROOM downstairs that is carpeted (not part of the sq. footage) great use as a family room, office or studio. One Car Garage with washer/dryer hook-ups.
Owner is looking for a long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Silvius Avenue have any available units?
1453 Silvius Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Silvius Avenue have?
Some of 1453 Silvius Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Silvius Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Silvius Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Silvius Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Silvius Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1453 Silvius Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Silvius Avenue offers parking.
Does 1453 Silvius Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Silvius Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Silvius Avenue have a pool?
No, 1453 Silvius Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Silvius Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1453 Silvius Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Silvius Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Silvius Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
