1453 Silvius Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

PANORAMIC VIEWS of the OCEAN and CATALINA. You will be able to see the most incredible SUNRISES and SUNSETS.

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style SINGLE FAMILY HOME with AWESOME views from inside every day!! Nice large slopping BACKYARD area that is wonderful for outside relaxation & entertaining. The kitchen is complete with newer Cabinets, Corian Counters , Stove and convenient eat in dining area.

The living room's large windows overlook the ocean to enjoy those breath taking views. Enjoy 2 good sized bedrooms that face the street which is very quiet! (non thru street) and a short walk to White Point Elementary school. Wonderful BONUS ROOM downstairs that is carpeted (not part of the sq. footage) great use as a family room, office or studio. One Car Garage with washer/dryer hook-ups.

Owner is looking for a long term tenant.