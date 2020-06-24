All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1453 Butler Ave

1453 Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Butler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 bedroom Near Brentwood Luxuriously renovated 1 bedroom in prime West LA within minutes to Brentwood, Santa Monica and Westwood. The unit features: * Hardwood laminated floors throughout the unit * New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops * Brand new stainless steel refrigerator * Brand new stainless steel stove and range hood * Stainless steel double sink with garbage disposal * Large living room with recessed lighting * Brand new paint throughout the unit * Bathroom with new fixtures * Large bedroom with sliding closet doors * Paid water and trash 1 year lease. International students welcome

(RLNE5507567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Butler Ave have any available units?
1453 Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Butler Ave have?
Some of 1453 Butler Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Butler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Butler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Butler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1453 Butler Ave offer parking?
No, 1453 Butler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1453 Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Butler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 1453 Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 1453 Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Butler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
