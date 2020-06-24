1453 Butler Ave

Amenities

1 bedroom Near Brentwood Luxuriously renovated 1 bedroom in prime West LA within minutes to Brentwood, Santa Monica and Westwood. The unit features: * Hardwood laminated floors throughout the unit * New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops * Brand new stainless steel refrigerator * Brand new stainless steel stove and range hood * Stainless steel double sink with garbage disposal * Large living room with recessed lighting * Brand new paint throughout the unit * Bathroom with new fixtures * Large bedroom with sliding closet doors * Paid water and trash 1 year lease. International students welcome



