145 North ARDEN Boulevard

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and charming Country English located in the heart of "Windsor Square". A true "Mayberry Vibe" in one of LA's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods. Recently refinished hardwood floors, French doors, formal dining room, sitting room, breakfast room and sparkling redone kitchen with all new appliances. Original sweeping staircase leads up to the second floor. Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Other features include: stained glass windows, laundry upstairs, central air and large grassy back yard with 2-car garage plus storage. Huge backyard with fruit trees (all the apples, figs and lemons you want). 3rd Street School and close proximity to Marlborough School.