145 North ARDEN Boulevard
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

145 North ARDEN Boulevard

145 North Arden Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

145 North Arden Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and charming Country English located in the heart of "Windsor Square". A true "Mayberry Vibe" in one of LA's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods. Recently refinished hardwood floors, French doors, formal dining room, sitting room, breakfast room and sparkling redone kitchen with all new appliances. Original sweeping staircase leads up to the second floor. Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Other features include: stained glass windows, laundry upstairs, central air and large grassy back yard with 2-car garage plus storage. Huge backyard with fruit trees (all the apples, figs and lemons you want). 3rd Street School and close proximity to Marlborough School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 North ARDEN Boulevard have any available units?
145 North ARDEN Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 North ARDEN Boulevard have?
Some of 145 North ARDEN Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 North ARDEN Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
145 North ARDEN Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 North ARDEN Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 145 North ARDEN Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 145 North ARDEN Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 145 North ARDEN Boulevard offers parking.
Does 145 North ARDEN Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 North ARDEN Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 North ARDEN Boulevard have a pool?
No, 145 North ARDEN Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 145 North ARDEN Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 145 North ARDEN Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 145 North ARDEN Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 North ARDEN Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
