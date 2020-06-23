All apartments in Los Angeles
145 N Avenue 51

145 N Avenue 51 · No Longer Available
Location

145 N Avenue 51, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, 2 bed 2 bath, conveniently located in highland park.
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops.
Additionally, this unit gets tons of natural light and is located in a gated building with a parking garage below.

Apartment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*all brand new stainless steel appliances*
*in sink garbage disposal*
*granite counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*
*new spot light system*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
pvt parking spot (tandem)!!!

This apartment is located close to the 101, 110, 10, 134 and 5 freeway, dodgers stadium, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silver lake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silver lake Reservoir, Silver lake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,895.00, DEPOSIT $1,895.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4796301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

