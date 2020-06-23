145 N Avenue 51

Amenities
This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, 2 bed 2 bath, conveniently located in highland park.
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops.
Additionally, this unit gets tons of natural light and is located in a gated building with a parking garage below.
Apartment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*all brand new stainless steel appliances*
*in sink garbage disposal*
*granite counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*
*new spot light system*
*a/c in unit*
building complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
pvt parking spot (tandem)!!!
This apartment is located close to the 101, 110, 10, 134 and 5 freeway, dodgers stadium, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silver lake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silver lake Reservoir, Silver lake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,895.00, DEPOSIT $1,895.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4796301)