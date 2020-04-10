All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
14459 Greenleaf Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

14459 Greenleaf Street

14459 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Location

14459 Greenleaf Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful two level 4 bedroom pool home on a quiet leafy tree lined street south of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks. All bedrooms are en-suite, three up and one down. Gourmet kitchen includes all appliances, for the aspiring chef in the family. Formal dining room and formal living room as well as breakfast area directly adjacent to kitchen. Hardwood and tile throughout house. Step out back to find a very private and large yard with two fruit trees, and a refreshing pool and Jacuzzi for your pleasure. Includes custom window coverings and can include some indoor or outdoor furniture, at an additional fee. Truly a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14459 Greenleaf Street have any available units?
14459 Greenleaf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14459 Greenleaf Street currently offering any rent specials?
14459 Greenleaf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14459 Greenleaf Street pet-friendly?
No, 14459 Greenleaf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14459 Greenleaf Street offer parking?
No, 14459 Greenleaf Street does not offer parking.
Does 14459 Greenleaf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14459 Greenleaf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14459 Greenleaf Street have a pool?
Yes, 14459 Greenleaf Street has a pool.
Does 14459 Greenleaf Street have accessible units?
No, 14459 Greenleaf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14459 Greenleaf Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14459 Greenleaf Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14459 Greenleaf Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14459 Greenleaf Street does not have units with air conditioning.
