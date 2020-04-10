14459 Greenleaf Street

Amenities

Beautiful two level 4 bedroom pool home on a quiet leafy tree lined street south of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks. All bedrooms are en-suite, three up and one down. Gourmet kitchen includes all appliances, for the aspiring chef in the family. Formal dining room and formal living room as well as breakfast area directly adjacent to kitchen. Hardwood and tile throughout house. Step out back to find a very private and large yard with two fruit trees, and a refreshing pool and Jacuzzi for your pleasure. Includes custom window coverings and can include some indoor or outdoor furniture, at an additional fee. Truly a great place to call home.