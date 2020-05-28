14445 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

FANTASTIC Contemporary on world famous Mulholland Dr. with GREAT VIEWS!. This house is a spectacular one of a kind with an enormous open living room with fireplace & 2 sty ceilings Opens to super size dining room, Over sized chefs kitchen with 2 sty ceilings that opens to a large open family room with fireplace & great views. Sumptuous master bedroom with fireplace, his & her full bathrooms, enormous steam shower, 2 very large walk in closets & great views leading out to infinity pool. 4 other bedrooms & a second family room, media room all with beautiful hardwood floors & a large bonus room on lower level. Perfect for celebrities & executives. Houses like this rarely come on the market. This is a great house with great views & more! Lets make a deal Available now with newer modern design panoramic views privacy & gates!