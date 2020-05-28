14445 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities
FANTASTIC Contemporary on world famous Mulholland Dr. with GREAT VIEWS!. This house is a spectacular one of a kind with an enormous open living room with fireplace & 2 sty ceilings Opens to super size dining room, Over sized chefs kitchen with 2 sty ceilings that opens to a large open family room with fireplace & great views. Sumptuous master bedroom with fireplace, his & her full bathrooms, enormous steam shower, 2 very large walk in closets & great views leading out to infinity pool. 4 other bedrooms & a second family room, media room all with beautiful hardwood floors & a large bonus room on lower level. Perfect for celebrities & executives. Houses like this rarely come on the market. This is a great house with great views & more! Lets make a deal Available now with newer modern design panoramic views privacy & gates!