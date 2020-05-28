All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

14445 MULHOLLAND Drive

14445 Mulholland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14445 Mulholland Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
FANTASTIC Contemporary on world famous Mulholland Dr. with GREAT VIEWS!. This house is a spectacular one of a kind with an enormous open living room with fireplace & 2 sty ceilings Opens to super size dining room, Over sized chefs kitchen with 2 sty ceilings that opens to a large open family room with fireplace & great views. Sumptuous master bedroom with fireplace, his & her full bathrooms, enormous steam shower, 2 very large walk in closets & great views leading out to infinity pool. 4 other bedrooms & a second family room, media room all with beautiful hardwood floors & a large bonus room on lower level. Perfect for celebrities & executives. Houses like this rarely come on the market. This is a great house with great views & more! Lets make a deal Available now with newer modern design panoramic views privacy & gates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
14445 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14445 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14445 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
