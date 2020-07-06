All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1444 Barry Avenue

1444 Barry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute , Upper 1 Bedroom, 1Bath , Prime location in West LA , Near Wilshire Blvd , Total 8 unit , Blinds, Stove, Granite counter tops, Wood floor, Close to UCLA, Santa Monica College. Laundry on site, parking.
paid water
Sqft is estimated
please TEXT me for appointment, I can not write the numbers, but I can type it
area code ...... three- one- zero
phone no...... nine-nine-one-eight-zero-zero-six

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12812864

(RLNE5346419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Barry Avenue have any available units?
1444 Barry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Barry Avenue have?
Some of 1444 Barry Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Barry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Barry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Barry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Barry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Barry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1444 Barry Avenue offers parking.
Does 1444 Barry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Barry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Barry Avenue have a pool?
No, 1444 Barry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Barry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1444 Barry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Barry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 Barry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

