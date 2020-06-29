All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14436 GLORIETTA Drive.
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

14436 GLORIETTA Drive

14436 Glorietta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14436 Glorietta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning, newer construction, private 2-story retreat with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a perfect blend of comfort, style and sophistication.Through a private security gate and architectural front door step inside to enjoy the seamless flow between the dramatic living room with fireplace, bright dining area and remodeled kitchen all creating a fresh open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with loads of light from numerous picture windows. The Master bedroom suite with sitting area, fireplace and remodeled bath. 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry complete the upstairs all with access to the terrace backyard perfect for dining and relaxing. Additional features include direct access 2-car garage, dual zone HVAC, beautiful street, and located in the coveted Roscomare school district. Also available for sale, see MLS #20-553470.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14436 GLORIETTA Drive have any available units?
14436 GLORIETTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14436 GLORIETTA Drive have?
Some of 14436 GLORIETTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14436 GLORIETTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14436 GLORIETTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14436 GLORIETTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14436 GLORIETTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14436 GLORIETTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14436 GLORIETTA Drive offers parking.
Does 14436 GLORIETTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14436 GLORIETTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14436 GLORIETTA Drive have a pool?
No, 14436 GLORIETTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14436 GLORIETTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14436 GLORIETTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14436 GLORIETTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14436 GLORIETTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

