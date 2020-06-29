14436 GLORIETTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, newer construction, private 2-story retreat with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a perfect blend of comfort, style and sophistication.Through a private security gate and architectural front door step inside to enjoy the seamless flow between the dramatic living room with fireplace, bright dining area and remodeled kitchen all creating a fresh open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with loads of light from numerous picture windows. The Master bedroom suite with sitting area, fireplace and remodeled bath. 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry complete the upstairs all with access to the terrace backyard perfect for dining and relaxing. Additional features include direct access 2-car garage, dual zone HVAC, beautiful street, and located in the coveted Roscomare school district. Also available for sale, see MLS #20-553470.