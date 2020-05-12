14435 VALERIO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2 bed 2.5 bath + den + basement. Townhome with hardwood floors in common areas, carpeting in bedrooms & plenty of natural light throughout. Large living room with a beautiful stone fireplace and oak accents throughout. The large master bedroom includes a balcony, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Master bath has a spa tub/shower, double sink and separate private toilet. Second bedroom has a full bath attached. Kitchen features ample cabinetry, with built in dishwasher, microwave, trash compactor and gas stove top adjacent to a large dining area. Enjoy the large deck, perfect for entertaining. A/C and heat, ceiling fans in all the rooms. Ample storage space, 2 car garage w/ mechanics pit. Huge finished basement which could serve as a bedroom or office. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Pets may be considered at owner discretion.