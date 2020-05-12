All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

14435 VALERIO Street

14435 Valerio Street · No Longer Available
Location

14435 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 bed 2.5 bath + den + basement. Townhome with hardwood floors in common areas, carpeting in bedrooms & plenty of natural light throughout. Large living room with a beautiful stone fireplace and oak accents throughout. The large master bedroom includes a balcony, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Master bath has a spa tub/shower, double sink and separate private toilet. Second bedroom has a full bath attached. Kitchen features ample cabinetry, with built in dishwasher, microwave, trash compactor and gas stove top adjacent to a large dining area. Enjoy the large deck, perfect for entertaining. A/C and heat, ceiling fans in all the rooms. Ample storage space, 2 car garage w/ mechanics pit. Huge finished basement which could serve as a bedroom or office. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Pets may be considered at owner discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 VALERIO Street have any available units?
14435 VALERIO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14435 VALERIO Street have?
Some of 14435 VALERIO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14435 VALERIO Street currently offering any rent specials?
14435 VALERIO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 VALERIO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14435 VALERIO Street is pet friendly.
Does 14435 VALERIO Street offer parking?
Yes, 14435 VALERIO Street offers parking.
Does 14435 VALERIO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14435 VALERIO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 VALERIO Street have a pool?
Yes, 14435 VALERIO Street has a pool.
Does 14435 VALERIO Street have accessible units?
No, 14435 VALERIO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14435 VALERIO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14435 VALERIO Street has units with dishwashers.
