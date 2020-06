Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Two separate units on Property. Front house is the one for lease. Property will be available for showing on June 8. Updated with New kitchen appliances and a contemporary design. New flooring and counters. Conveniently located in the 'new' part of Sherman Oaks, CA. There are two parking spots on property. NO GARAGE. Please call first so I know you are showing