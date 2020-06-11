All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14426 Terra Bella St Unit A
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:19 AM

14426 Terra Bella St Unit A

14426 Terra Bella St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14426 Terra Bella St, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GREAT HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS Panorama City - Nice Townhouse in Panorama City with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with fresh paint, great hardwood floors, Large master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, nice kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, stove included, all are stainless steal, private patio, close to shopping center, public transportation, school and more!

Apply online at www.LRSRM.com

Offered by LRS Realty and Management.

Call Lorena Escobar Realtor for a showing of this great home at 818-792-0894
BRE # 01216798

An Equal Housing Provider following all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE1911816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A have any available units?
14426 Terra Bella St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A have?
Some of 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
14426 Terra Bella St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A offer parking?
No, 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A have a pool?
No, 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14426 Terra Bella St Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College