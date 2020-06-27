1442 Mohawk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 1920's craftsman home perched above the street with large front porch featuring views of the Hollywood sign and walkable to great restaurants and drinks at Sunset Junction. Updated kitchen, washer/dryer and central A/C plus bonus space for office, play room or spacious third bedroom. Backyard offers large outdoor teak deck, views of Elysian Hills and Dodger Stadium firework displays, landscaping and mature bamboo perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Large 2-car garage (shared) and storage room. Close to neighborhood favorites like Mohawk Bend, Andante Coffee Roasters, Elf Cafe and more!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1442-mohawk-st-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa/07afaae4-3667-496c-aa66-a414befa33c1



(RLNE5697701)