All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1442 Mohawk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1442 Mohawk Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1442 Mohawk Street

1442 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1442 Mohawk Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 1920's craftsman home perched above the street with large front porch featuring views of the Hollywood sign and walkable to great restaurants and drinks at Sunset Junction. Updated kitchen, washer/dryer and central A/C plus bonus space for office, play room or spacious third bedroom. Backyard offers large outdoor teak deck, views of Elysian Hills and Dodger Stadium firework displays, landscaping and mature bamboo perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Large 2-car garage (shared) and storage room. Close to neighborhood favorites like Mohawk Bend, Andante Coffee Roasters, Elf Cafe and more!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1442-mohawk-st-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa/07afaae4-3667-496c-aa66-a414befa33c1

(RLNE5697701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Mohawk Street have any available units?
1442 Mohawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Mohawk Street have?
Some of 1442 Mohawk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Mohawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Mohawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Mohawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Mohawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Mohawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Mohawk Street offers parking.
Does 1442 Mohawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Mohawk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Mohawk Street have a pool?
No, 1442 Mohawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Mohawk Street have accessible units?
No, 1442 Mohawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Mohawk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Mohawk Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College