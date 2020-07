Amenities

hardwood floors internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities internet access

Small single unit with loft/bedroom, Echo Park Hip area, first floor, high ceiling, bright front unit, private small kitchen, shower and toilet, small closet, hardwood floors, peaceful, nice and quiet residential home, yet walking distance to center of activities. Front and Back yard, and driveway. Minuets from down town Los Angeles, USC, Hollywood, Echo Park Lake and Elysian Park. Utilities, water, electricity, gas, DSL internet wireless network and trash are all paid. one year lease.