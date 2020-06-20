All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

14417 Greenleaf St.

14417 Greenleaf Street · (818) 907-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14417 Greenleaf Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Greenleaf St. · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Luxury Guest House - Property Id: 287611

A luxury guest-house, separated from the main house with a small balcony on the north side overlooking the pool, back yard, and fruit trees. The living room is covered with bricks, natural stones, and has 3 large picture windows, overlooking at fruit trees and flowers on the west side of the house. The main bedroom and kitchen floors are covered with hardwood, and the rest is carpeted. Both bedroom and office have rather a large size closet. The bathroom is tiled and has a glass vanity, and standing shower facility. Cherry wood, glass front, and lighted kitchen cabinetry are accented with mini glass-covered countertops. The window-mounted air conditioning unit is located in the kitchen and works well with a lighted fan kitchen light. The guest house is accessible via 3 entrances, one of which, is opens up to the north side balcony.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287611
Property Id 287611

(RLNE5807200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14417 Greenleaf St. have any available units?
14417 Greenleaf St. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14417 Greenleaf St. have?
Some of 14417 Greenleaf St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14417 Greenleaf St. currently offering any rent specials?
14417 Greenleaf St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14417 Greenleaf St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14417 Greenleaf St. is pet friendly.
Does 14417 Greenleaf St. offer parking?
No, 14417 Greenleaf St. does not offer parking.
Does 14417 Greenleaf St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14417 Greenleaf St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14417 Greenleaf St. have a pool?
Yes, 14417 Greenleaf St. has a pool.
Does 14417 Greenleaf St. have accessible units?
No, 14417 Greenleaf St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14417 Greenleaf St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14417 Greenleaf St. does not have units with dishwashers.
