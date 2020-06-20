14417 Greenleaf St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Luxury Guest House - Property Id: 287611



A luxury guest-house, separated from the main house with a small balcony on the north side overlooking the pool, back yard, and fruit trees. The living room is covered with bricks, natural stones, and has 3 large picture windows, overlooking at fruit trees and flowers on the west side of the house. The main bedroom and kitchen floors are covered with hardwood, and the rest is carpeted. Both bedroom and office have rather a large size closet. The bathroom is tiled and has a glass vanity, and standing shower facility. Cherry wood, glass front, and lighted kitchen cabinetry are accented with mini glass-covered countertops. The window-mounted air conditioning unit is located in the kitchen and works well with a lighted fan kitchen light. The guest house is accessible via 3 entrances, one of which, is opens up to the north side balcony.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287611

Property Id 287611



(RLNE5807200)