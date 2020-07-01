1441 North OGDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spaulding Square Colonial Revival bungalow with classic front porch and amazing light. Built in 1919 and renovated a coupla years back with smart changes for modern living. Really big open entertainer's kitchen and two redone bathrooms. In all?3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Out back a huge deck and private yard with access from the kitchen and back bedroom. In popular and walkable historic Spaulding Square.