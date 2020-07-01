All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1441 North OGDEN Drive

1441 North Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1441 North Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spaulding Square Colonial Revival bungalow with classic front porch and amazing light. Built in 1919 and renovated a coupla years back with smart changes for modern living. Really big open entertainer's kitchen and two redone bathrooms. In all?3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Out back a huge deck and private yard with access from the kitchen and back bedroom. In popular and walkable historic Spaulding Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 North OGDEN Drive have any available units?
1441 North OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 North OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 1441 North OGDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 North OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1441 North OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 North OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1441 North OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1441 North OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1441 North OGDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1441 North OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 North OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 North OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1441 North OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1441 North OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1441 North OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 North OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 North OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

