1441 North Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Hollywood Hills West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spaulding Square Colonial Revival bungalow with classic front porch and amazing light. Built in 1919 and renovated a coupla years back with smart changes for modern living. Really big open entertainer's kitchen and two redone bathrooms. In all?3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Out back a huge deck and private yard with access from the kitchen and back bedroom. In popular and walkable historic Spaulding Square.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1441 North OGDEN Drive have any available units?
1441 North OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.