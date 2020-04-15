14409 Martha St..

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright and Lovely Newly Remodeled Home - Welcome to this charismatic 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath Sherman Oaks home carefully maintained with pride of ownership. Upon entering, bask in the quiet warmth of color, smooth ceilings and plantation shutters streaming sunlight from dual pane windows throughout. Relax in the spacious living area with a fireplace and adjoining dining area. Enter the bright kitchen with wrap around white cupboards, tiled countertops and eating area. The spacious bedrooms are adorned with ceiling fans. The backyard is separated by fence offers plenty of yard space for pets and entertaining. Extra large driveway with RV hookups and room for all your vehicles. Detached two-car garage. Dogs and Cats welcomed!



(RLNE5116121)