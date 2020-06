Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Make this 3 bedrooms + 1 bath home yours. Unit has been updated. New flooring and window air conditioner in every room. You can lease with the stove and fridge if you'd like. Property has on-site parking in driveway. No back yard but front patio is yours to enjoy. Close proximity to USC, LA Coliseum, Staple Center and Downtown LA. Easy access to the 110 and 10 freeways.