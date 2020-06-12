All apartments in Los Angeles
1438 Glendale Blvd
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:51 AM

1438 Glendale Blvd

1438 Glendale Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom upper front unit high ceiling with large windows, front and back yard, large kitchen with eating area, washer and dryer hook-ups, parking, great looking antique hardwood floors, walk to trendy cafes, shops, nightclubs, concerts, shows and more, few minutes from downtown Los Angeles, yet nice residential area. Walk/bike ride to Echo Park Lake, Silver Lake, Elysian Park, Dodger Stadium, and Griffith Park. $3,000 per month for one year lease, water paid. Apply Now!
Pictures and Floorplans of 1438 Glen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Glendale Blvd have any available units?
1438 Glendale Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1438 Glendale Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Glendale Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Glendale Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Glendale Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1438 Glendale Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Glendale Blvd offers parking.
Does 1438 Glendale Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Glendale Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Glendale Blvd have a pool?
No, 1438 Glendale Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Glendale Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1438 Glendale Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Glendale Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Glendale Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Glendale Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 Glendale Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

