1438 Glendale Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom upper front unit high ceiling with large windows, front and back yard, large kitchen with eating area, washer and dryer hook-ups, parking, great looking antique hardwood floors, walk to trendy cafes, shops, nightclubs, concerts, shows and more, few minutes from downtown Los Angeles, yet nice residential area. Walk/bike ride to Echo Park Lake, Silver Lake, Elysian Park, Dodger Stadium, and Griffith Park. $3,000 per month for one year lease, water paid. Apply Now!

Pictures and Floorplans of 1438 Glen