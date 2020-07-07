All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1436 Sunset Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1436 Sunset Blvd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

1436 Sunset Blvd

1436 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1436 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Month-to-month contracts, furnished rooms now available.

Live in this chic guest house on a hillside over Sunset Blvd, in hip Echo Park. Located 2 miles from the Museum of Contemporary Art, a half-mile from Dodger Stadium and 1 mile from US-101.

This relaxed urban Inn features rooms with free Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and sitting areas, as well as en-suite bathrooms. All have mini-fridges and Keurig coffee making equipment.

Theres a communal kitchen, as well as 2 balconies and a patio. Coin-operated laundry facilities are also available.

- Month-to-month contract
- Furnished room
- Room cleaning, room service
- Utilities, Wi-Fi, and amenities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Sunset Blvd have any available units?
1436 Sunset Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Sunset Blvd have?
Some of 1436 Sunset Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Sunset Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Sunset Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Sunset Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Sunset Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1436 Sunset Blvd offer parking?
No, 1436 Sunset Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Sunset Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Sunset Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Sunset Blvd have a pool?
No, 1436 Sunset Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Sunset Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1436 Sunset Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Sunset Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Sunset Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College