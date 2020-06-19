1436 South Shenandoah Street - M

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beverly Hills Adj - WALK TO Upper Rear units in 16-unit building. 1-car Parking Included. 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths, laundry on site, quiet neighborhood, refrigerator, stove, balcony, patio, controlled access building, air conditioner, Spacious 2bd 2b (with master bd), with plenty of light, a balcony with room for a jungle of plants, air conditioning, new bathroom floor, tile kitchen counter, and all the pleasantries of a newly prepared unit. This unit has a Gated and Secured parking space. Our community has gated access, washers and dryers on the premises, and we are blocks from downtown Beverly Hills, the Beverly Center, and the 10 freeway. Water and Garbabe paid. Call Peter to set-up a viewing appointment -, Paid water & trash.