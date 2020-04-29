All apartments in Los Angeles
14339 Valley Vista Boulevard
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

14339 Valley Vista Boulevard

14339 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14339 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Situated in the heart of Sherman Oaks, this marvelous furnished home is nestled among lush greenery and embodies both sophistication and luxury. Equipped for an entertainer’s lifestyle, the carefully composed interior welcomes you into a large family room adorned with stunning marble flooring and bathed in natural light. Gourmet kitchen is a chef’s delight with its grand kitchen island, beautiful granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Entertain guests in the striking living room which features a wet bar. Retreat upstairs to the luxurious master bedroom with a fireplace, walk-in closet, connected bathroom equipped with dual vanities, and a separate shower & tub. Four spacious and airy bedrooms along with a bonus living area complete the upper level. Exterior living is remarkable with a 4-car garage, sparkling pool, spa, and back porch perfect for those summer BBQs. This private and cozy sanctuary is the home that you have been searching for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard have any available units?
14339 Valley Vista Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard have?
Some of 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14339 Valley Vista Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14339 Valley Vista Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
