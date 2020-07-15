All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:15 PM

1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave

1433 South Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1433 South Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
New Construction - 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 226500

New Construction! Be the 1st to live in this ultra-modern 2 bedroom house, that shares a lot with a beautiful Spanish home. This newly build house has a private patio and gated side yard. Comes fully-equipped with central air, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and in-suite washer and dryer. Vinyl floors throughout. Tons of light and closest space and TWO MASTER SUITES. Ring doorbell system already installed and tenants enjoy private entry and tons of privacy. Must see to believe. Tenants must have renter's insurance and pets must have vaccination records. Additional $700 deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226500
Property Id 226500

(RLNE5711366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave have any available units?
1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave have?
Some of 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave offer parking?
No, 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave have a pool?
No, 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave have accessible units?
No, 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave has units with dishwashers.
