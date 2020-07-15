1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave

Amenities
New Construction - 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 226500
New Construction! Be the 1st to live in this ultra-modern 2 bedroom house, that shares a lot with a beautiful Spanish home. This newly build house has a private patio and gated side yard. Comes fully-equipped with central air, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and in-suite washer and dryer. Vinyl floors throughout. Tons of light and closest space and TWO MASTER SUITES. Ring doorbell system already installed and tenants enjoy private entry and tons of privacy. Must see to believe. Tenants must have renter's insurance and pets must have vaccination records. Additional $700 deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226500
Property Id 226500
(RLNE5711366)