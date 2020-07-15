1433 S Sierra Bonita Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

New Construction - 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 226500



New Construction! Be the 1st to live in this ultra-modern 2 bedroom house, that shares a lot with a beautiful Spanish home. This newly build house has a private patio and gated side yard. Comes fully-equipped with central air, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and in-suite washer and dryer. Vinyl floors throughout. Tons of light and closest space and TWO MASTER SUITES. Ring doorbell system already installed and tenants enjoy private entry and tons of privacy. Must see to believe. Tenants must have renter's insurance and pets must have vaccination records. Additional $700 deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226500

Property Id 226500



(RLNE5711366)