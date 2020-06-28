1433 Lomita Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This three-level townhouse within the gated "Bay Harbor" Community was built in 2005. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, plus a bonus room which can be used as an office or play room. This end unit has a private yard, not shared with the other units. The home features an open floor plan, great for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters, center island and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a separate shower and bath tub, dual sinks and a spacious walk in closet. Bonus room downstairs with a laundry area. Direct access to the attached two car garage.