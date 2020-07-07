All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

14327 MARTHA Street

14327 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Location

14327 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful opportunity to own a newly remodeled home w a brand new permitted back guest house w full bath in prime Sherman Oaks. This 3 bed 2 bath home has new hardwood floors throughout, recessed energy saving LED lighting, new gourmet cooks kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new bathrooms.There are french doors from both the master and back guest bedroom that lead to a large flat grassy backyard In addition, there is new paint, windows, tankless water heater, electrical and copper plumbing. The back guest unit can be used to rent out as it has its own address or great for guests, mother in-law, nanny etc. Live in the main house and rent out the back for extra income. Or rent out both for an even a greater investment. This home has tremendous opportunity and is ready to move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14327 MARTHA Street have any available units?
14327 MARTHA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14327 MARTHA Street have?
Some of 14327 MARTHA Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14327 MARTHA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14327 MARTHA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14327 MARTHA Street pet-friendly?
No, 14327 MARTHA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14327 MARTHA Street offer parking?
Yes, 14327 MARTHA Street offers parking.
Does 14327 MARTHA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14327 MARTHA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14327 MARTHA Street have a pool?
No, 14327 MARTHA Street does not have a pool.
Does 14327 MARTHA Street have accessible units?
No, 14327 MARTHA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14327 MARTHA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14327 MARTHA Street does not have units with dishwashers.

