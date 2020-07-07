14327 MARTHA Street

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to own a newly remodeled home w a brand new permitted back guest house w full bath in prime Sherman Oaks. This 3 bed 2 bath home has new hardwood floors throughout, recessed energy saving LED lighting, new gourmet cooks kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new bathrooms.There are french doors from both the master and back guest bedroom that lead to a large flat grassy backyard In addition, there is new paint, windows, tankless water heater, electrical and copper plumbing. The back guest unit can be used to rent out as it has its own address or great for guests, mother in-law, nanny etc. Live in the main house and rent out the back for extra income. Or rent out both for an even a greater investment. This home has tremendous opportunity and is ready to move right in!