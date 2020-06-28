All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

14323 Burbank Boulevard

14323 Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14323 Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Come and see this furnished, 700-square-foot, 1 bedroom, 1-bath cottage in Sherman Oaks, California!

The cozy interior features hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and white tile countertops. There are also ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. The furnished bedroom is comfy space for a good nights rest.

There is also a laundry room with a washer and dryer hookups as well as extra storage/cabinets in the hallway for your convenience.

The exterior has a small garden area that you use for your morning coffee or tea under a big, beautiful grapefruit tree.

Off-street parking is available and/or you can rent a single car garage for $150 per month.

Small pets are welcome (15 lbs. max.) with $500 security deposit and $50/month pet rent.

Renter pays for gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Close to public transportation, Sherman Oaks Galleria, movie theater, Ralphs, Starbucks, Van Nuys Government Center, Food and Restaurants, and more. Nearby freeways: 101 freeway and 405 freeway.

Nearby parks: Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks War Memorial Park and Delano Park.

Nearby Schools:
Chandler Learning Academy - 0.58 miles, 8/10
Van Nuys Senior High School - 1.29 miles, 8/10
Kester Avenue Elementary School - 0.77 miles, 8/10
Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter School - 1.69 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
Commuter Express 549 - 0.2 mile
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
233 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
DASH Van Nuys/Studio City - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5111527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14323 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
14323 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14323 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 14323 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14323 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14323 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14323 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 14323 Burbank Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 14323 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14323 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14323 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14323 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14323 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14323 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14323 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14323 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14323 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14323 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
