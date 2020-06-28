14323 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Come and see this furnished, 700-square-foot, 1 bedroom, 1-bath cottage in Sherman Oaks, California!



The cozy interior features hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and white tile countertops. There are also ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. The furnished bedroom is comfy space for a good nights rest.



There is also a laundry room with a washer and dryer hookups as well as extra storage/cabinets in the hallway for your convenience.



The exterior has a small garden area that you use for your morning coffee or tea under a big, beautiful grapefruit tree.



Off-street parking is available and/or you can rent a single car garage for $150 per month.



Small pets are welcome (15 lbs. max.) with $500 security deposit and $50/month pet rent.



Renter pays for gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Close to public transportation, Sherman Oaks Galleria, movie theater, Ralphs, Starbucks, Van Nuys Government Center, Food and Restaurants, and more. Nearby freeways: 101 freeway and 405 freeway.



Nearby parks: Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks War Memorial Park and Delano Park.



Nearby Schools:

Chandler Learning Academy - 0.58 miles, 8/10

Van Nuys Senior High School - 1.29 miles, 8/10

Kester Avenue Elementary School - 0.77 miles, 8/10

Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter School - 1.69 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

Commuter Express 549 - 0.2 mile

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

233 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

DASH Van Nuys/Studio City - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5111527)