14315 Moorpark St. 105

The Dalton - Property Id: 168974



*Open House: SAT 11AM-2PM or by appointment*



Manager: Kelly (818) 535-8201 Call/Text for more info



Unit is located on the 1st floor overlooking the sparkling pool. It is a spacious 1 bedroom unit. As you walk in you will notice the beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout the apartment. It is a bright unit and receives plenty of sunlight. The living room is spacious perfect for a sectional couch. There is a formal dining room right off of the kitchen. The Kitchen has beautiful white quartz counters, tile flooring and track lighting. As you head down the hallway, you will see the spacious master bedroom with a huge closet and vinyl wood flooring. The bedroom has a LED fan and light perfect for summers when you do not wish to use the A/C. As you exit the bedroom you will see the bathroom that features tile flooring, quartz counters, and LED light fixtures.



1 Parking space. Pet Friendly. Rent Controlled. $1950/month. Water Included, No Smoking, Online payments.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168974

