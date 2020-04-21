All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14315 Moorpark St. 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14315 Moorpark St. 105
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

14315 Moorpark St. 105

14315 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14315 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
The Dalton - Property Id: 168974

*Open House: SAT 11AM-2PM or by appointment*

Manager: Kelly (818) 535-8201 Call/Text for more info

Unit is located on the 1st floor overlooking the sparkling pool. It is a spacious 1 bedroom unit. As you walk in you will notice the beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout the apartment. It is a bright unit and receives plenty of sunlight. The living room is spacious perfect for a sectional couch. There is a formal dining room right off of the kitchen. The Kitchen has beautiful white quartz counters, tile flooring and track lighting. As you head down the hallway, you will see the spacious master bedroom with a huge closet and vinyl wood flooring. The bedroom has a LED fan and light perfect for summers when you do not wish to use the A/C. As you exit the bedroom you will see the bathroom that features tile flooring, quartz counters, and LED light fixtures.

1 Parking space. Pet Friendly. Rent Controlled. $1950/month. Water Included, No Smoking, Online payments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168974
Property Id 168974

(RLNE5370834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14315 Moorpark St. 105 have any available units?
14315 Moorpark St. 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14315 Moorpark St. 105 have?
Some of 14315 Moorpark St. 105's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14315 Moorpark St. 105 currently offering any rent specials?
14315 Moorpark St. 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14315 Moorpark St. 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14315 Moorpark St. 105 is pet friendly.
Does 14315 Moorpark St. 105 offer parking?
Yes, 14315 Moorpark St. 105 offers parking.
Does 14315 Moorpark St. 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14315 Moorpark St. 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14315 Moorpark St. 105 have a pool?
Yes, 14315 Moorpark St. 105 has a pool.
Does 14315 Moorpark St. 105 have accessible units?
No, 14315 Moorpark St. 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 14315 Moorpark St. 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14315 Moorpark St. 105 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College