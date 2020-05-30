All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14313 MARTHA Street

14313 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

14313 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Stop looking, you have found it! This beautifully remodeled storybook home features an oversized living room w/a marvelous fireplace to keep you and your loved ones toasty. The little chef in you will love the remodeled kitchen w/newer stainless steel appliances, porcelain flooring, designer self-closing Shaker cabinets, granite countertops & backsplash. A flat screen TV is mounted in the kitchen sitting area for your viewing pleasure. Relax in the spa-like remodeled bathroom featuring beautiful beveled subway tile, new vanity w/carrara counter top, gorgeous fixtures, mosaic marble flooring & deep tub. Other highlights include refinished hardwood floors throughout, separate laundry room, crown molding, NEST thermostat, bonus enclosed patio that can be used as an artist studio, gym or another place to relax (not included in the square footage). Serene grassy front & backyard w/lush landscaping & fruit trees. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Much more, come see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14313 MARTHA Street have any available units?
14313 MARTHA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14313 MARTHA Street have?
Some of 14313 MARTHA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14313 MARTHA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14313 MARTHA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14313 MARTHA Street pet-friendly?
No, 14313 MARTHA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14313 MARTHA Street offer parking?
Yes, 14313 MARTHA Street offers parking.
Does 14313 MARTHA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14313 MARTHA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14313 MARTHA Street have a pool?
No, 14313 MARTHA Street does not have a pool.
Does 14313 MARTHA Street have accessible units?
No, 14313 MARTHA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14313 MARTHA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14313 MARTHA Street has units with dishwashers.
