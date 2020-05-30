14313 MARTHA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking hot tub

Stop looking, you have found it! This beautifully remodeled storybook home features an oversized living room w/a marvelous fireplace to keep you and your loved ones toasty. The little chef in you will love the remodeled kitchen w/newer stainless steel appliances, porcelain flooring, designer self-closing Shaker cabinets, granite countertops & backsplash. A flat screen TV is mounted in the kitchen sitting area for your viewing pleasure. Relax in the spa-like remodeled bathroom featuring beautiful beveled subway tile, new vanity w/carrara counter top, gorgeous fixtures, mosaic marble flooring & deep tub. Other highlights include refinished hardwood floors throughout, separate laundry room, crown molding, NEST thermostat, bonus enclosed patio that can be used as an artist studio, gym or another place to relax (not included in the square footage). Serene grassy front & backyard w/lush landscaping & fruit trees. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Much more, come see it for yourself!