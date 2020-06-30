All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1431 W 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1431 W 37th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

1431 W 37th St

1431 West 37th Street · (213) 712-1080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1431 West 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5 baths, $5200 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,200

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new 5B5B apartment near USC - Property Id: 297146

We got 6 units at this apartment. The rent for each room will be around 1050 with utilities included and the unit has the features including:

*Fully Furnished

*Camera System around the building

*Gated Garage and parking spaces

*Smart Lock from unit door to your room door

*Utilities included (Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet, etc.)

*In-Unit Washer and dryer

*Full-size Kitchen

*Weekly Cleaning for the common area

*Shuttle Service from 8 am to 11 pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297146
Property Id 297146

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 W 37th St have any available units?
1431 W 37th St has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 W 37th St have?
Some of 1431 W 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 W 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
1431 W 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 W 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 1431 W 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1431 W 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 1431 W 37th St offers parking.
Does 1431 W 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 W 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 W 37th St have a pool?
No, 1431 W 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 1431 W 37th St have accessible units?
No, 1431 W 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 W 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 W 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1431 W 37th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity