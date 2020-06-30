1431 W 37th St

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new 5B5B apartment near USC - Property Id: 297146
We got 6 units at this apartment. The rent for each room will be around 1050 with utilities included and the unit has the features including:
*Fully Furnished
*Camera System around the building
*Gated Garage and parking spaces
*Smart Lock from unit door to your room door
*Utilities included (Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet, etc.)
*In-Unit Washer and dryer
*Full-size Kitchen
*Weekly Cleaning for the common area
*Shuttle Service from 8 am to 11 pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297146
No Pets Allowed
