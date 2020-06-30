1431 W 37th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new 5B5B apartment near USC - Property Id: 297146



We got 6 units at this apartment. The rent for each room will be around 1050 with utilities included and the unit has the features including:



*Fully Furnished



*Camera System around the building



*Gated Garage and parking spaces



*Smart Lock from unit door to your room door



*Utilities included (Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet, etc.)



*In-Unit Washer and dryer



*Full-size Kitchen



*Weekly Cleaning for the common area



*Shuttle Service from 8 am to 11 pm

No Pets Allowed



