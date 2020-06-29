All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1430 COLBY Avenue

1430 Colby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Colby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
media room
This gorgeous turn-key condo boasts a welcoming modern floor plan that includes two Master Suites w/ two bathrooms. Soft natural light, spacious living room w/ fireplace and French doors that lead to an entertaining balcony. Sleek gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. WASHER/DRYER in UNIT. Two Parking spots. Beautiful smaller building (only 17 units) with controlled access for extra security, enchanting courtyard, recreation room, and gym/exercise room. Excellent location, close to Santa Monica, Brentwood Village, Westwood, Century City and freeways. Walk to Japan Town for local shopping and dining. Easy access to UCLA, Century City Mall, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Downtown LA, freeways, shopping, dining, theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 COLBY Avenue have any available units?
1430 COLBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 COLBY Avenue have?
Some of 1430 COLBY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 COLBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1430 COLBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 COLBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1430 COLBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1430 COLBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1430 COLBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1430 COLBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 COLBY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 COLBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1430 COLBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1430 COLBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1430 COLBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 COLBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 COLBY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
