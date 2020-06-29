1430 COLBY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking media room

This gorgeous turn-key condo boasts a welcoming modern floor plan that includes two Master Suites w/ two bathrooms. Soft natural light, spacious living room w/ fireplace and French doors that lead to an entertaining balcony. Sleek gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. WASHER/DRYER in UNIT. Two Parking spots. Beautiful smaller building (only 17 units) with controlled access for extra security, enchanting courtyard, recreation room, and gym/exercise room. Excellent location, close to Santa Monica, Brentwood Village, Westwood, Century City and freeways. Walk to Japan Town for local shopping and dining. Easy access to UCLA, Century City Mall, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Downtown LA, freeways, shopping, dining, theaters.