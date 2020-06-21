All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard

1430 1/2 S Crescent Heights Blvd · (310) 905-8845
Location

1430 1/2 S Crescent Heights Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1016 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
* Primely Located in the Mid-Wilshire Area in the middle of Carthay Circle and Carthay Square
* Air Conditioning
* Hardwood Floor
* Full Kitchen
* Washer & Dryer Inside Home
* Spacious Living Room
* Ample Shelving and Closets with Floor Length-Mirrored Doors
* Great Natural Lighting
* Large Communal Courtyard
* Garage Parking
* Small Pets Ok with additional Deposit and Pet Rent pending Pet Screening approval
* Major Cross Streets: West Olympic and Crescent Heights Boulevards and close to many Schools, Olympia Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, La Cienega Park, Petersen Automotive Museum, SLS Hotel A Luxury Collection- and not far from The Grove and Westside Pavilion
* Renter's Insurance Required

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
