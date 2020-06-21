1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities
* Primely Located in the Mid-Wilshire Area in the middle of Carthay Circle and Carthay Square
* Air Conditioning
* Hardwood Floor
* Full Kitchen
* Washer & Dryer Inside Home
* Spacious Living Room
* Ample Shelving and Closets with Floor Length-Mirrored Doors
* Great Natural Lighting
* Large Communal Courtyard
* Garage Parking
* Small Pets Ok with additional Deposit and Pet Rent pending Pet Screening approval
* Major Cross Streets: West Olympic and Crescent Heights Boulevards and close to many Schools, Olympia Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, La Cienega Park, Petersen Automotive Museum, SLS Hotel A Luxury Collection- and not far from The Grove and Westside Pavilion
* Renter's Insurance Required
For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.