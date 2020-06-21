1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

* Primely Located in the Mid-Wilshire Area in the middle of Carthay Circle and Carthay Square

* Air Conditioning

* Hardwood Floor

* Full Kitchen

* Washer & Dryer Inside Home

* Spacious Living Room

* Ample Shelving and Closets with Floor Length-Mirrored Doors

* Great Natural Lighting

* Large Communal Courtyard

* Garage Parking

* Small Pets Ok with additional Deposit and Pet Rent pending Pet Screening approval

* Major Cross Streets: West Olympic and Crescent Heights Boulevards and close to many Schools, Olympia Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, La Cienega Park, Petersen Automotive Museum, SLS Hotel A Luxury Collection- and not far from The Grove and Westside Pavilion

* Renter's Insurance Required



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.