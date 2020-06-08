All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:05 PM

1427 Maltman Avenue

1427 Maltman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Maltman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
courtyard
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
key fob access
SILVERLAKE - SUNSET JUNCTION location- Spanish contemporary located right across the street from the Farmer's market, Yummy, and all the fabulous dining and hot spots. It's just one building off Sunset Blvd!
Ground unit with an open floor plan, 2 spacious bedrooms with big closets, storage, and 2 full bathrooms. Completely remodeled!
Home has new tile, paint, kitchen cabinets, appliances, plumbing, electrical, and central AC/heat. Front Courtyard with BBQ area. Highly secured property with keyless access to entry door and gates.
The home is adorable and super cozy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Maltman Avenue have any available units?
1427 Maltman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Maltman Avenue have?
Some of 1427 Maltman Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Maltman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Maltman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Maltman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Maltman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1427 Maltman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1427 Maltman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Maltman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Maltman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Maltman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1427 Maltman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Maltman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1427 Maltman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Maltman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Maltman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
