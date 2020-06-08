1427 Maltman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill key fob access

SILVERLAKE - SUNSET JUNCTION location- Spanish contemporary located right across the street from the Farmer's market, Yummy, and all the fabulous dining and hot spots. It's just one building off Sunset Blvd!

Ground unit with an open floor plan, 2 spacious bedrooms with big closets, storage, and 2 full bathrooms. Completely remodeled!

Home has new tile, paint, kitchen cabinets, appliances, plumbing, electrical, and central AC/heat. Front Courtyard with BBQ area. Highly secured property with keyless access to entry door and gates.

The home is adorable and super cozy!