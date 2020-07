Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Charming 3+2 Spanish with new hardwood floors, updated chef's kitchen with skylights, and large master with new bathroom and walk in shower. Huge backyard with a covered patio, and treetop views from the front. Minutes from Century City, and Westwood.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.