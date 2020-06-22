All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14237 Victory Boulevard

14237 W Victory Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14237 W Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Front unit has been completely remodeled. Kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator. Three-quarter bath has a large shower. Laminate wood floors. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Two off street parking spaces and one garage space for storage only. Owner will consider a small pet. Unit is approximately 5oo square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14237 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
14237 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14237 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 14237 Victory Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14237 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14237 Victory Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14237 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 14237 Victory Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 14237 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14237 Victory Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 14237 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14237 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14237 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14237 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14237 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14237 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14237 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14237 Victory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
