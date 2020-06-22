14237 Victory Boulevard

14237 W Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401 Van Nuys
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Front unit has been completely remodeled. Kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator. Three-quarter bath has a large shower. Laminate wood floors. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Two off street parking spaces and one garage space for storage only. Owner will consider a small pet. Unit is approximately 5oo square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.
