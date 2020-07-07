All apartments in Los Angeles
1423 North New Hampshire Avenue

1423 N New Hampshire Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1423 N New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime location cross St. of Sunset and New Hampshire. Property is 2 Bed 1 Bath. Property included with washer and dryer. Pets are permitted depending on the pet. Please call in advance to clarify. Call Listing agent to set up viewing appt.... Property is a duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
1423 North New Hampshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1423 North New Hampshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 North New Hampshire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

