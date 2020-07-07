1423 North New Hampshire Avenue

1423 N New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 East Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Prime location cross St. of Sunset and New Hampshire. Property is 2 Bed 1 Bath. Property included with washer and dryer. Pets are permitted depending on the pet. Please call in advance to clarify. Call Listing agent to set up viewing appt.... Property is a duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
