1422 Oakhorne Drive

Amenities
Single Family House- 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Approx. 1450 Sq. Ft.
Microwave and Dishwasher included
Carpet and Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2-Car Garage
Front and Back Yard
Dining Area
Fire Place
Private Patio
MORE DETAILS COMING SOON
Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 5/18/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.