All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1422 Oakhorne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1422 Oakhorne Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1422 Oakhorne Drive

1422 Oakhorne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1422 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family House- 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Approx. 1450 Sq. Ft.
Microwave and Dishwasher included
Carpet and Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2-Car Garage
Front and Back Yard
Dining Area
Fire Place
Private Patio
MORE DETAILS COMING SOON

Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 5/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Oakhorne Drive have any available units?
1422 Oakhorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Oakhorne Drive have?
Some of 1422 Oakhorne Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Oakhorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Oakhorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Oakhorne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 Oakhorne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1422 Oakhorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Oakhorne Drive offers parking.
Does 1422 Oakhorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Oakhorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Oakhorne Drive have a pool?
No, 1422 Oakhorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Oakhorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1422 Oakhorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Oakhorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Oakhorne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College