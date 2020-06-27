1421 S. Bedford Street

Amenities
Must See 2+2 in prime Pico-Robertson! LARGE unit, 2 Parking Spots, Walk-in Closets! - Look no further! This large and bright 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom downstairs apartment with 2 designated parking spots located in prime Pico-Robertson is available for rent and wont last long! Conveniently located near the 405 & 10 freeways and surrounded by some of LA's best dining and shopping options, this warm and inviting apartment home features open living spaces with modern wood floors throughout, granite kitchen counter tops, walk in closets in both rooms, and an abundance of storage areas.
This home is sure to please the most discerning of LA renters looking to be within close proximity to some of LA's trendiest restaurants, shops, bars, public transportation. We could go on, but instead, stop reading this and come see for yourself!
Text messages will get fastest response, but calls are welcomed: 818-98SEVEN-693THREE or Email us at Leasing@HighPointcre.com
Asking Rent: $2,500.00/mo.
Contract Term: 12-Month Lease
Security Deposit: $2,500 upon approved application
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant
UNIT FEATURES:
2 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS
Prime Pico-Robertson area
Fully Renovated
Small Pets OK
Modern Design
Gorgeous Hardwood Floor
Granite Stainless Steel Appliances
Walk In Closets
2 Designated Parking Spot
Laundry Facility on-site
Property Address: 1421 S Bedford St. - Los Angeles, CA 90035
