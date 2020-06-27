1421 S. Bedford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See 2+2 in prime Pico-Robertson! LARGE unit, 2 Parking Spots, Walk-in Closets! - Look no further! This large and bright 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom downstairs apartment with 2 designated parking spots located in prime Pico-Robertson is available for rent and wont last long! Conveniently located near the 405 & 10 freeways and surrounded by some of LA's best dining and shopping options, this warm and inviting apartment home features open living spaces with modern wood floors throughout, granite kitchen counter tops, walk in closets in both rooms, and an abundance of storage areas.



This home is sure to please the most discerning of LA renters looking to be within close proximity to some of LA's trendiest restaurants, shops, bars, public transportation. We could go on, but instead, stop reading this and come see for yourself!



Text messages will get fastest response, but calls are welcomed: 818-98SEVEN-693THREE or Email us at Leasing@HighPointcre.com



Asking Rent: $2,500.00/mo.

Contract Term: 12-Month Lease

Security Deposit: $2,500 upon approved application

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



UNIT FEATURES:

2 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS

Prime Pico-Robertson area

Fully Renovated

Small Pets OK

Modern Design

Gorgeous Hardwood Floor

Granite Stainless Steel Appliances

Walk In Closets

2 Designated Parking Spot

Laundry Facility on-site



Property Address: 1421 S Bedford St. - Los Angeles, CA 90035



KEYWORDS: apartment, LA, los angeles, chinatown, angeleno heights, montecito heights, el sereno, downtown, elysian park, silverlake, echo park, unit, renovated, parking, bedroom, bathroom, bath, los angeles, pico robertson, kosher, west la. downtown, beverly hills. century city, westwood



(RLNE5096296)