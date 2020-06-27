All apartments in Los Angeles
1421 S. Bedford Street

1421 South Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1421 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See 2+2 in prime Pico-Robertson! LARGE unit, 2 Parking Spots, Walk-in Closets! - Look no further! This large and bright 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom downstairs apartment with 2 designated parking spots located in prime Pico-Robertson is available for rent and wont last long! Conveniently located near the 405 & 10 freeways and surrounded by some of LA's best dining and shopping options, this warm and inviting apartment home features open living spaces with modern wood floors throughout, granite kitchen counter tops, walk in closets in both rooms, and an abundance of storage areas.

This home is sure to please the most discerning of LA renters looking to be within close proximity to some of LA's trendiest restaurants, shops, bars, public transportation. We could go on, but instead, stop reading this and come see for yourself!

Text messages will get fastest response, but calls are welcomed: 818-98SEVEN-693THREE or Email us at Leasing@HighPointcre.com

Asking Rent: $2,500.00/mo.
Contract Term: 12-Month Lease
Security Deposit: $2,500 upon approved application
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

UNIT FEATURES:
2 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS
Prime Pico-Robertson area
Fully Renovated
Small Pets OK
Modern Design
Gorgeous Hardwood Floor
Granite Stainless Steel Appliances
Walk In Closets
2 Designated Parking Spot
Laundry Facility on-site

Property Address: 1421 S Bedford St. - Los Angeles, CA 90035

KEYWORDS: apartment, LA, los angeles, chinatown, angeleno heights, montecito heights, el sereno, downtown, elysian park, silverlake, echo park, unit, renovated, parking, bedroom, bathroom, bath, los angeles, pico robertson, kosher, west la. downtown, beverly hills. century city, westwood

(RLNE5096296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 S. Bedford Street have any available units?
1421 S. Bedford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 S. Bedford Street have?
Some of 1421 S. Bedford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 S. Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1421 S. Bedford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 S. Bedford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 S. Bedford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1421 S. Bedford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1421 S. Bedford Street offers parking.
Does 1421 S. Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 S. Bedford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 S. Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 1421 S. Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1421 S. Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 1421 S. Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 S. Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 S. Bedford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
