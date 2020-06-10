1420 N Hoover St

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE this Sunday November 3, 2019 12:00-2:00. Please call Heather to schedule a showing!
Location Location Location! This home is perfectly situated smack between Sunset Junction and Los Feliz Village with a Walkscore of 96! This hip, modern and move-in ready front home is nestled on a tree-lined street just steps from Intelligentsia, Akbar and countless more. When traditionally romantic meets all the modern amenities everyone loves your perfect new rental appears! Why rent an apartment in a building when you can live in this beautiful home? With 3 beds and 2 baths, this home features ample space for bedrooms to be used as a home office and guest bedroom. If more space is desired why not use the 1 garage included in this rental as a creative space, workshop or hang room? Property is available immediately! Dogs and Cats yes, with approval! Schedule a private tour now!! This won''t last long!!
ALL Utilities INCLUDED!!
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12680051
(RLNE5266071)