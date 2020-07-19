All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

1419 MAIN Street

1419 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Impeccably done by Vein Design, this Live/Work townhouse in the heart of Venice features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining guests, working from home and cozying up next to the fireplace in the master bedroom. Amenities include an entertainer's kitchen with Caesarstone countertops and marble tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, smart home system including Ring, Nest, Lutron and Somfy electronic shades, luxurious Arabescato marble dual shower with Brizo fixtures and a custom walk-in closet. An abundance of natural light radiates through floor-to-ceiling stairwell windows and sliding glass door to a private balcony. Secure private direct access garage with two car side-by-side parking and rooftop terrace. Seconds to Abbot Kinney, Main Street restaurants and shops, and the beach, making this is a true gem in a perfect convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 MAIN Street have any available units?
1419 MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 MAIN Street have?
Some of 1419 MAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1419 MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1419 MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1419 MAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1419 MAIN Street offers parking.
Does 1419 MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 MAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 MAIN Street have a pool?
No, 1419 MAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1419 MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1419 MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
