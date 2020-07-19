1419 MAIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Impeccably done by Vein Design, this Live/Work townhouse in the heart of Venice features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining guests, working from home and cozying up next to the fireplace in the master bedroom. Amenities include an entertainer's kitchen with Caesarstone countertops and marble tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, smart home system including Ring, Nest, Lutron and Somfy electronic shades, luxurious Arabescato marble dual shower with Brizo fixtures and a custom walk-in closet. An abundance of natural light radiates through floor-to-ceiling stairwell windows and sliding glass door to a private balcony. Secure private direct access garage with two car side-by-side parking and rooftop terrace. Seconds to Abbot Kinney, Main Street restaurants and shops, and the beach, making this is a true gem in a perfect convenient location.