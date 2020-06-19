1418 N Poinsettia Pl

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage rent controlled stainless steel coffee bar

View this property and the unit at

http://aridanproperties.com/5/poinsettia.htm.



New, modern, big, corner unit.



Gated, secured, private property's and parking (w/ security cameras around the property) and a gorgeous backyard.



Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).



Two amazing showers w/ a glass walls, 3 shower-heads, and a sitting bench.



TV-monitor intercom and an alarm in the unit !



New central Air/heat.



Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.



Rated "Walking Paradise" (92 Walk Score) on www.walkscore.com -

http://www.walkscore.com/score/1418-north-poinsettia-place-la-ca-90046.



Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.



Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets!