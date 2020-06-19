All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1418 N Poinsettia Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1418 N Poinsettia Pl
Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:03 AM

1418 N Poinsettia Pl

1418 North Poinsettia Place · (310) 918-0018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1418 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
rent controlled
View this property and the unit at
http://aridanproperties.com/5/poinsettia.htm.

New, modern, big, corner unit.

Gated, secured, private property's and parking (w/ security cameras around the property) and a gorgeous backyard.

Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).

Two amazing showers w/ a glass walls, 3 shower-heads, and a sitting bench.

TV-monitor intercom and an alarm in the unit !

New central Air/heat.

Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

Rated "Walking Paradise" (92 Walk Score) on www.walkscore.com -
http://www.walkscore.com/score/1418-north-poinsettia-place-la-ca-90046.

Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.

Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 N Poinsettia Pl have any available units?
1418 N Poinsettia Pl has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 N Poinsettia Pl have?
Some of 1418 N Poinsettia Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 N Poinsettia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1418 N Poinsettia Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 N Poinsettia Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 N Poinsettia Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1418 N Poinsettia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1418 N Poinsettia Pl does offer parking.
Does 1418 N Poinsettia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 N Poinsettia Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 N Poinsettia Pl have a pool?
No, 1418 N Poinsettia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1418 N Poinsettia Pl have accessible units?
No, 1418 N Poinsettia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 N Poinsettia Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 N Poinsettia Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1418 N Poinsettia Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity