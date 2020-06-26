1418 Brett Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous corner unit penthouse with panoramic city views. Upgraded through out with brand new flooring, custom paint and full set of appliances including stainless washer and drier. Open living room with vaulted ceilings and great fireplace overlooks large patio with endless views of the Harbor, pool side and serene vistas. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets, tall ceilings and plenty of light. Updated bathrooms with double sinks. Two car subterranean garage. Sought after gated community with beautiful creeks and waterfalls through out. Great common areas feature large heated pool and spa. Superior location close to everything! Minutes to Palos Verdes, fine dining, shopping, schools, parks and major transportation.