Los Angeles, CA
1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue

1417 Bluebird Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Bluebird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury rental in the Bird Streets! Just above Sunset Plaza and tucked off Doheny. Minutes from all that Los Angeles has to offer. Bluebird is a 4 bedroom and 4 bath designer retreat in the hills. Lush yard and patio spaces for taking meetings as well as relaxing with a good book soaking up the California sunlight. Elegant living room with fireplace and doors out to the patio. Chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and marble countertops. Downstairs maid's room with bath. Large laundry room. Formal dining room opening out to outdoor living room. Upstairs is the master suite with ensuite luxurious spa style bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional guest rooms on the second floor with Jack-and-Jill bath. Call for your private showing of this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have any available units?
1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have?
Some of 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
