1417 Bluebird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069 Hollywood Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury rental in the Bird Streets! Just above Sunset Plaza and tucked off Doheny. Minutes from all that Los Angeles has to offer. Bluebird is a 4 bedroom and 4 bath designer retreat in the hills. Lush yard and patio spaces for taking meetings as well as relaxing with a good book soaking up the California sunlight. Elegant living room with fireplace and doors out to the patio. Chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and marble countertops. Downstairs maid's room with bath. Large laundry room. Formal dining room opening out to outdoor living room. Upstairs is the master suite with ensuite luxurious spa style bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional guest rooms on the second floor with Jack-and-Jill bath. Call for your private showing of this beautiful home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have any available units?
1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.