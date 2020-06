Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Sherman Oaks cottage with great curb appeal. Interior has had upgrades throughout. Brand new kitchen with adjacent laundry room. Backyard has ample space to entertain guests. Hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Freshly painted inside and out along with new windows. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and nightlife, this house has it all!