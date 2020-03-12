All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1415 S Saltair Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1415 S Saltair Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:21 AM

1415 S Saltair Ave

1415 South Saltair Avenue · (424) 244-4929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1415 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and patio, extra closet. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 23th 2020. $1995/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara at 424-244-4929 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 S Saltair Ave have any available units?
1415 S Saltair Ave has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 S Saltair Ave have?
Some of 1415 S Saltair Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 S Saltair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1415 S Saltair Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 S Saltair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 S Saltair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1415 S Saltair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1415 S Saltair Ave does offer parking.
Does 1415 S Saltair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 S Saltair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 S Saltair Ave have a pool?
No, 1415 S Saltair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1415 S Saltair Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1415 S Saltair Ave has accessible units.
Does 1415 S Saltair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 S Saltair Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1415 S Saltair Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity