Los Angeles, CA
1414 S Shenandoah St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1414 S Shenandoah St

1414 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright and spacious condo like unit with - HUGE 1700 SF. - in small (4 unit) building on tree lined street in Pico-Robertson neighborhood - Beverlywood adj. Undergoing a complete rehab and will available for rent May 15th. This ground floor unit features upgraded hardwood floors, with tiled kitchen and bathrooms. All new appliances will be included. Spacious Living Room and Dining areas with extra high ceilings throughout. Additionally, unit has large kitchen and separate laundry room with washer/dryer. There is an abundance of storage closets throughout the unit in addition to each bedrooms huge walk-in closets. There are several parking options included, available upon request.

*May be rented furnished

*Pets considered with deposit

*We will accommodate virtual showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 S Shenandoah St have any available units?
1414 S Shenandoah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 S Shenandoah St have?
Some of 1414 S Shenandoah St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 S Shenandoah St currently offering any rent specials?
1414 S Shenandoah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 S Shenandoah St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 S Shenandoah St is pet friendly.
Does 1414 S Shenandoah St offer parking?
Yes, 1414 S Shenandoah St offers parking.
Does 1414 S Shenandoah St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 S Shenandoah St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 S Shenandoah St have a pool?
No, 1414 S Shenandoah St does not have a pool.
Does 1414 S Shenandoah St have accessible units?
No, 1414 S Shenandoah St does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 S Shenandoah St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 S Shenandoah St has units with dishwashers.

