1414 S Shenandoah St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Bright and spacious condo like unit with - HUGE 1700 SF. - in small (4 unit) building on tree lined street in Pico-Robertson neighborhood - Beverlywood adj. Undergoing a complete rehab and will available for rent May 15th. This ground floor unit features upgraded hardwood floors, with tiled kitchen and bathrooms. All new appliances will be included. Spacious Living Room and Dining areas with extra high ceilings throughout. Additionally, unit has large kitchen and separate laundry room with washer/dryer. There is an abundance of storage closets throughout the unit in addition to each bedrooms huge walk-in closets. There are several parking options included, available upon request.



*May be rented furnished



*Pets considered with deposit



*We will accommodate virtual showings