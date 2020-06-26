1414 CLUB VIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool guest suite hot tub

1414 Club View Dr lies within the beautiful Westwood community and offers incredible views of the LA Country Club Golf Course. The home is spacious and has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a powder room in the main house. A basement/mother-in-law suite is also located on the property with its own private entrance, kitchen, and full bath, and can be easily furnished as an office, guest suite, or creative space. No expenses were spared in creating the perfect blend of modern and traditional throughout the home. High ceilings, recessed lighting, wood flooring, fireplace, central ac/heat, and separate living & dining areas are just some of the highlights of this property. The kitchen features an exquisite coffered ceiling, clean white cabinetry, large pantry, and Samsung stainless steel appliances. An expansive deck, pool and spa, add the final touches of perfection to this private home, in a highly sought location moments from Beverly Hills, Century City, and Westwood Village.