Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

1414 CLUB VIEW Drive

1414 Club View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Club View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
hot tub
1414 Club View Dr lies within the beautiful Westwood community and offers incredible views of the LA Country Club Golf Course. The home is spacious and has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a powder room in the main house. A basement/mother-in-law suite is also located on the property with its own private entrance, kitchen, and full bath, and can be easily furnished as an office, guest suite, or creative space. No expenses were spared in creating the perfect blend of modern and traditional throughout the home. High ceilings, recessed lighting, wood flooring, fireplace, central ac/heat, and separate living & dining areas are just some of the highlights of this property. The kitchen features an exquisite coffered ceiling, clean white cabinetry, large pantry, and Samsung stainless steel appliances. An expansive deck, pool and spa, add the final touches of perfection to this private home, in a highly sought location moments from Beverly Hills, Century City, and Westwood Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive have any available units?
1414 CLUB VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive have?
Some of 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 CLUB VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 CLUB VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
