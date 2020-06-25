1414 Brett Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This is a rare find. Resort style living at its best! Arguably one of the best units in Harbor Gate with serene views and sound of waterfall & creek right in front of back patio which creates "Zen like" atmosphere. Remodeled/upgraded interior includes granite counters, newer cabinets, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, fireplace, bamboo floors in living/dining. Private laundry closet inside. Gorgeous pool/spa area makes you feel you are on vacation. Two car assigned subterranean parking. Private storage space. Walk to shopping, movie, restaurants and park. Great access to 110 fwy. Rent includes water and trash. Nothing like this out on market. Call Jay today at 310-972-1603 for showing.