All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1414 Brett Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1414 Brett Place
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

1414 Brett Place

1414 Brett Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1414 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a rare find. Resort style living at its best! Arguably one of the best units in Harbor Gate with serene views and sound of waterfall & creek right in front of back patio which creates "Zen like" atmosphere. Remodeled/upgraded interior includes granite counters, newer cabinets, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, fireplace, bamboo floors in living/dining. Private laundry closet inside. Gorgeous pool/spa area makes you feel you are on vacation. Two car assigned subterranean parking. Private storage space. Walk to shopping, movie, restaurants and park. Great access to 110 fwy. Rent includes water and trash. Nothing like this out on market. Call Jay today at 310-972-1603 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Brett Place have any available units?
1414 Brett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Brett Place have?
Some of 1414 Brett Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Brett Place currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Brett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Brett Place pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Brett Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1414 Brett Place offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Brett Place offers parking.
Does 1414 Brett Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Brett Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Brett Place have a pool?
Yes, 1414 Brett Place has a pool.
Does 1414 Brett Place have accessible units?
No, 1414 Brett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Brett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Brett Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College