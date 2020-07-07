14110 W Chapparel Lane

Amenities

This is a stunning new property in a perfect Van Nuys location. The high-end townhome was built in 2016.



The home has countless amenities which include an attached 2 car garage, laundry with energy efficient washer and dryer, central a/c, recessed lighting, premium appliances and much much more.



The kitchen has sleek granite counter-tops, laminate flooring, stainless fridge, range and dishwasher.



The living and dining area are sizable and open and have a perfect layout. The main level also has a bedroom and full bathroom.



The home has two large master bedroom suites with large closets.



This is a stunning home and won\'t be available for long. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home.



Move in costs:

$3100 - Rent

$3100 - Deposit

$175- Resident Service Fee

$35 - Application Fee



