14110 W Chapparel Lane

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78f157c008 ----
This is a stunning new property in a perfect Van Nuys location. The high-end townhome was built in 2016.
The home has countless amenities which include an attached 2 car garage, laundry with energy efficient washer and dryer, central a/c, recessed lighting, premium appliances and much much more.
The kitchen has sleek granite counter-tops, laminate flooring, stainless fridge, range and dishwasher.
The living and dining area are sizable and open and have a perfect layout. The main level also has a bedroom and full bathroom.
The home has two large master bedroom suites with large closets.
This is a stunning home and won\'t be available for long. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home.
Move in costs:
$3100 - Rent
$3100 - Deposit
$175- Resident Service Fee
$35 - Application Fee
Central A/C And Heater