All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14110 W Chapparel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14110 W Chapparel Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14110 W Chapparel Lane

14110 W Chapparel Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14110 W Chapparel Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78f157c008 ----
This is a stunning new property in a perfect Van Nuys location. The high-end townhome was built in 2016.

The home has countless amenities which include an attached 2 car garage, laundry with energy efficient washer and dryer, central a/c, recessed lighting, premium appliances and much much more.

The kitchen has sleek granite counter-tops, laminate flooring, stainless fridge, range and dishwasher.

The living and dining area are sizable and open and have a perfect layout. The main level also has a bedroom and full bathroom.

The home has two large master bedroom suites with large closets.

This is a stunning home and won\'t be available for long. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home.

Move in costs:
$3100 - Rent
$3100 - Deposit
$175- Resident Service Fee
$35 - Application Fee

Central A/C And Heater

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 W Chapparel Lane have any available units?
14110 W Chapparel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14110 W Chapparel Lane have?
Some of 14110 W Chapparel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 W Chapparel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14110 W Chapparel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 W Chapparel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14110 W Chapparel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14110 W Chapparel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14110 W Chapparel Lane offers parking.
Does 14110 W Chapparel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14110 W Chapparel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 W Chapparel Lane have a pool?
No, 14110 W Chapparel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14110 W Chapparel Lane have accessible units?
No, 14110 W Chapparel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 W Chapparel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14110 W Chapparel Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College