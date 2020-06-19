1411 N Detroit Street

Amenities

Immerse yourself in the modern, convenient lifestyle Hollywood and West Hollywood have to offer... restaurants, clubs, Runyon Canyon Park and a walk score of 93! Built in 2009, this contemporary condo features well proportioned rooms, high ceilings, dark hardwood floors, two full baths, powder room, and Samsung washer/dryer. The chef's kitchen is well appointed for entertaining with modern Viking appliances, Caesar Stone counter-tops, stainless steel mosaic tile back splash and Veneto Cucine Italian cabinetry. The master suite is complete with custom walk-in closet, master bath with double vanity and separate tub and shower. Two large balconies bring the outdoors in and a second bedroom with custom closet complete this urban oasis in the heart of one of L.A.'s hottest neighborhoods. Walk to Runyon Canyon Park!