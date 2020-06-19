All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

1411 N Detroit Street

1411 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1411 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immerse yourself in the modern, convenient lifestyle Hollywood and West Hollywood have to offer... restaurants, clubs, Runyon Canyon Park and a walk score of 93! Built in 2009, this contemporary condo features well proportioned rooms, high ceilings, dark hardwood floors, two full baths, powder room, and Samsung washer/dryer. The chef's kitchen is well appointed for entertaining with modern Viking appliances, Caesar Stone counter-tops, stainless steel mosaic tile back splash and Veneto Cucine Italian cabinetry. The master suite is complete with custom walk-in closet, master bath with double vanity and separate tub and shower. Two large balconies bring the outdoors in and a second bedroom with custom closet complete this urban oasis in the heart of one of L.A.'s hottest neighborhoods. Walk to Runyon Canyon Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 N Detroit Street have any available units?
1411 N Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 N Detroit Street have?
Some of 1411 N Detroit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 N Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 N Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 N Detroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 1411 N Detroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1411 N Detroit Street offer parking?
No, 1411 N Detroit Street does not offer parking.
Does 1411 N Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 N Detroit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 N Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 1411 N Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 N Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 N Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 N Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 N Detroit Street has units with dishwashers.
