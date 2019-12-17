1410 N Sycamore Ave

Amenities

Feb 16 Sat 1-2 PM $6,100 if furnished or short term lease available.

Completely remodeled with brand new bathrooms, new wood flooring and a new deck, french doors to the back yard with mature landscaping. Contemporary open layout with high pitched ceilings & lots of windows. Central HVAC, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, exterior privacy gates, a brand new security system with 6 exterior cameras and a detached garage. Plenty of parking spaces on the driveway to the garage in the back. This dynamic area of Hollywood is in walking distance of the best restaurants, boutiques and coffee houses. Pet deposit is additionally required.