Los Angeles, CA
1410 N Sycamore Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 N Sycamore Ave

1410 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1410 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open house:
Feb 16 Sat 1-2 PM $6,100 if furnished or short term lease available.
Completely remodeled with brand new bathrooms, new wood flooring and a new deck, french doors to the back yard with mature landscaping. Contemporary open layout with high pitched ceilings & lots of windows. Central HVAC, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, exterior privacy gates, a brand new security system with 6 exterior cameras and a detached garage. Plenty of parking spaces on the driveway to the garage in the back. This dynamic area of Hollywood is in walking distance of the best restaurants, boutiques and coffee houses. Pet deposit is additionally required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 N Sycamore Ave have any available units?
1410 N Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 N Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 1410 N Sycamore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 N Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 N Sycamore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1410 N Sycamore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1410 N Sycamore Ave offers parking.
Does 1410 N Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 N Sycamore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 1410 N Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1410 N Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 N Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
